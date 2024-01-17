GREENFIELD, Wis – Two people are dead from elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their home. The Greenfield Fire Department responded to a report of a natural gas leak at a single family residence near the intersection of S. 72nd Street and W. Plainfield Avenue. When crews entered the home, they found elevated levels of carbon monoxide and the two deceased adults.

The Greenfield Fire Department reports that all potential sources of carbon monoxide were eliminated, and all remaining carbon monoxide was ventilated from the home. There did not appear to be functioning carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

The deaths are being investigated by the Greenfield Police Department and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner to determine the source of carbon monoxide.

