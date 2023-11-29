MILWAUKEE – After a report indicating plans for the first pro soccer game in Milwaukee’s Iron District had encountered “unforeseen delays”, Milwaukee Pro Soccer today confirming that their first match will now take place in 2026, one year later than previously planned.

“As the highest level of pro soccer in the state of Wisconsin, we know we only have one opening day, and we want to make sure we get that product, that fan experience, and our facilities right,” said Conor Caloia, Milwaukee Pro Soccer’s Chief Operating Officer Wednesday. “The stadium and experience we will bring will be worth the wait. We’re excited for a successful kickoff season in 2026.”

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal first reported Tuesday Bear Real Estate CEO S.R. Mills said the original planned 2025 start would be a stretch, and that the next phase of construction on the site is expected to launch next spring. A 99-unit apartment complex is the first portion of the project under construction, with plans still calling for a 180-room hotel on the site.

Milwaukee Pro Soccer says despite the delays, they will continue to develop a final team name, crest, and branding, and will continue conducting community engagement activities in the time leading up to its inaugural match.

