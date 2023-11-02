GRAFTON, Wis. — An armed person was shot and killed by an Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Deputy following a pursuit in Grafton on Thursday 11/02/2023.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to pull over and arrest an individual for outstanding felony warrants around 11:00 a.m.

The subject fled in their vehicle and a vehicle pursuit began. Law enforcement stopped the vehicle by deploying a tire deflation device near the 900 block of Lakefield Road just east of 1-43. The subject then fled on foot to a nearby tree line.

Law enforcement continued to pursue the subject, at which point the DOJ said “Initial information is that the subject presented a weapon.” A sheriff’s deputy then discharged their firearm and struck the subject. Lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful and the subject died from their injuries on the scene.

Officials recovered a firearm at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The DOJ said the deputy from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative assignment. The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.