Updated 5:18pm: All lanes of I-94 in Waukesha County at County Highway T are reopened after a police chase resulted in a multi-vehicle crash earlier on Saturday.

Waukesha Police told our partners at TMJ4 that an officer attempted to stop a 20-year-old driver for “multiple violations” when the suspect fled, entering onto I-94 Eastbound near Grandview Blvd. Police say the officer began to chase the driver, but the pursuit was “immediately terminated”.

The suspect then made “an evasive maneuver across three lanes of traffic striking another vehicle, causing that vehicle to roll over, then struck a second vehicle.” Police reported that the suspect’s vehicle spun out, traveling off the highway and struck a tree.

According to Waukesha Police, the driver of the rolled-over vehicle is a 74-year-old woman that was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries but is believed to be in stable condition. The driver of the second vehicle that was struck was not hurt.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital, where he is believed to be in stable condition. Police say drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor in this incident.

WAUKESHA- All eastbound lanes on I-94 in Waueksha County are closed at County Highway T, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The eastbound lanes of Highway 16 are also closed just north of this incident at County Highway JJ.

Both closures are due to crashes, with the one on I-94 having previously blocked the three right lanes before the full closure. No word on if the crashes are related.

WTMJ has reached out to both the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and the Waukesha Police Department, who were unable to provide any information on the closure beyond the Sheriff’s Department confirming that their deputies helped get the highway shut down.