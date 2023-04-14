MILWAUKEE — While the original ‘Streets of Old Milwaukee’ exhibit won’t be transitioning from to the Future Museum, officials at the Milwaukee Public Museum gave WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano an inside look at its spiritual successor called Milwaukee Revealed.

A collaboration between the Milwaukee Public Museum and the exhibit’s design partners at Thinc Design, Milwaukee Revealed is an immersive exhibit which provides visitors with a chance to experience a trip to the past.

Hidden throughout the exhibit will be additional enrichment opportunities in the form of interactive elements that unlock new layers to the exhibit.

“As any Milwaukeean or MPM visitor knows, there’s more to Milwaukee than meets the eye,” said MPM President & CEO Dr. Ellen Censky. “Just as Milwaukee is an urban environment built on a rich natural landscape, Milwaukee Revealed will simultaneously explore the bustling business corridors and neighborhoods of the city, the unique ecology of the lakefront and waterways and the ways in which nature and culture come together in confluence to create the place we call home.”

Milwaukee Revealed will be separated into two sections: the commercial district and the neighborhood area. Within the commercial district, you’ll find the Mitchell building with special features to help visitors explore the inside and out. There will also be storefronts, the Cream City Medical Society, Schlitz Palm Garden, Lapham House and Waterfront.

The neighborhood has plenty of history including in-depth lessons about Milwaukee’s storied past and the fundamental inner workings that helped the city grow into what it is today. Plus, you can stop by the Haymarket Candy Shop — a fully-functioning candy store within the exhibit — for a sweet treat.

Moving on from ‘the Streets of Old Milwaukee’ exhibit has been a topic of contention for people around Milwaukee, but Dr. Censky doesn’t believe that will be a problem.

“Current fans of MPM’s Streets of Old Milwaukee will find many familiar, nostalgic elements in Milwaukee Revealed, including collections items like the penny-farthing bicycle and the one-of-a-kind Schloemer automobile,” Dr. Censky said. “We also plan to include a virtual-reality experience of the current Museum’s Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village, preserving the beloved exhibit experience for the next generation to explore in the Future Museum.”

Milwaukee Revealed gallery sketches via Milwaukee Public Museum

