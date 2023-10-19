

Hockey is officially back in Milwaukee.

After a deep playoff push a season ago, the Ads will open the doors at the Panther Area on Saturday, October 21st.

The stage will be set for an electrifying night as the Milwaukee Admirals prepare for their home opener as the team gets ready to host the Texas Stars with a puck drop scheduled for 6 PM.

620 WTMJ’s Brandon Sneide welcomed Admirals’ President Jon Greenberg for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview, where the excitement in his voice was quite contagious. “We’ve got a lot of guys back from last year’s team,” Greenberg declared. “Our entire defense is back, our lead goaltender back, and we’ve got a lot of young talent who were number one draft picks, and we are just really excited about what this team is capable of.”

Greenberg, also sharing a preview of what is to come for the fun & exciting giveaways this season – Tune in to hear what he the Admirals have for the fans this upcoming season!

With a deep push in last season’s playoff’s, the Admirals are ready to run it back, poised to reclaim their spot among the league’s elite.

Greenberg, also informing WTMJ tickets for the Saturday’s home opener are still available for purchase.

Fans can go to https://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com/tickets/ or buy tickets at the Panther Arena.