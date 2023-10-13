The Kwik Trip Kwik rewards app and website remain down as the company navigates what it’s calling a “network incident”.

On Kwik Trip’s X account, the following tweet:

An update on our stores. Thank you for your patience and understanding. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B95UhVONfx — Kwik Trip (@KwikTrip) October 13, 2023

Kwik Trip’s VP of external affairs, John McHugh, shared the following update on Thursday: “We have been working diligently to restore our systems as quickly and safely as possible. We have made significant progress over the past few days and anticipate that services will be incrementally restored over the coming days. We will let you know of any further developments and appreciate your patience.”