U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) believes “the spending process is broken” and called a faction of republicans “obstructionists” following Congress’ approval of a 45-day stop-gap measure to keep the government funded.

“(GOP lawmakers) are allowing their personal feelings get in the way of what is right for the American people,” Steil told WTMJ N.O.W. on Monday. “It’s a bad move. It’s a distraction. This isn’t driven by policy. It’s personal politics. The country is not served by that.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) threatened to call for the removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy following the passage of the stop-gap measure. Steil wasn’t concerned about McCarthy’s future and called for the party to unify.

“I think at the end of the day, Speaker McCarthy will remain Speaker of the House,” he said. “There are some individuals who just want to be obstructionists. When you only control one branch of government, our strength is strongest when we’re unified.”

U.S. Representatives Tom Tiffany (R-WI) and Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI) were among the GOP who voted against the measure.

“I don’t know their rationale (for voting no),” Steil explained. “In my view, if we had failed to pass the CR, the federal government would’ve shut down. What we needed was a stop-gap measure, to let cooler heads prevail.”