WAUWATOSA – Overnight, Barrett Lo Visionary Development (BLVD) received approval from the City of Wauwatosa Common Council to move forward with a neighborhood-defining, mixed-use development near the site of the former Boston Store at Mayfair Mall.

The project is expected to feature multiple mid-rise structures, along with around 1,000 market-rate apartments and over 12,000 square feet of new retail space.

“We’re grateful for the Common Council’s shared enthusiasm on this transformational project that will help secure the future of Mayfair Mall, by creating a new anchor destination, and increase the City of Wauwatosa’s tax base for decades to come,” said Rick Barrett, Founder of BLVD. “Our team at Barrett Lo looks forward to continued partnership with Wauwatosa as we work together to advance this project and create a new neighborhood for Wauwatosa residents to enjoy.”

Tax-incremental financing will support the cost of the project, which will include necessary public infrastructure improvements. Also, Barrett Lo says project construction will support opportunities for small businesses, and they expect to hire 25 percent of the construction workforce needed from distressed zip codes within Milwaukee County.

Construction would be done in multiple phases over the course of 10 to 12 years, and could begin on the first of the mid-rise structures in 2025.