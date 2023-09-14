MILWAUKEE — On the run, on wheels and in the parks. WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

RUN BAMBI RUN

NOW THROUGH OCTOBER 22 — THE MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER’ S QUADRACCI POWERHOUSE

This is the Opening Weekend of “Run Bambi Run”, a new rock musical based on a murder case that happened right here in Milwaukee and captured the attention of the country in the 1980s.

Lawrencia Bembenek, nicknamed “Bambi”, was convicted of murder of her husband’s ex-wife. This true crime story still has the lingering question of – did she or didn’t she? Violent Femmes singer/songwriter, Gordon Gano, has written the show’s music and lyrics and the book for the show is by Academy Award-winner Eric Simonson, who also wrote the Broadway play, Lombardi.

For more info, click here.

ARIENS ART ON WHEELS VINTAGE WEEKEND

FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY — ROAD AMERICA IN ELKHART

“The Ariens Art on Wheels Vintage Weekend featuring the Vintage Sports Car Driver Association (VSCDA) returns to Road America September 15-17, 2023. This vintage racing weekend draws over 300 vintage and historic race cars across 11 racing classes to run over the three-day race event. The fan-friendly paddock is open to spectators for close-up views of amazing racing machines prepared to era specifications.

Free admission for Veterans, Active Military, Reserves and Retired Members with ID. Children 16 and under receive free general admission with a paying adult to all Road America season race events.”

For more info, click here.

49TH ANNUAL WINE & HARVEST FESTIVAL

SATURDAY & SUNDAY — HISTORIC DOWNTOWN CEDARBURG

Enjoy arts and crafts from local artisans and vendors, live music, food trucks and a wine bar. The popular Pumpkin Regatta is Sunday at 2 at Boy Scout Park. There’s also the Cedar Creek Winery Grape Stomp. The Art of Joy “Party in the Park” is also happening at Cedar Creek Park.

For more info, click here.

FREE FAMILY FUN DAY

SUNDAY — SUMMERFEST GROUNDS AT MAIER FESTIVAL PARK ON MILWAUKEE’S LAKEFRONT

“The day will be themed around Milwaukee’s performing arts, highlighting various United Performing Arts (UPAF) member groups from the community. Programming will feature family-friendly experiences, interactive activities, food trucks, and more. Onstage performances from UPAF groups include:

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Milwaukee Youth Theater

Signature Dance Company

Danceworks

First Stage

Kids from Wisconsin

Xaalat African Drum and Dance for Life

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Plus, a presentation from the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium.

Exhibits and hands-on activities during Sunday Family Fun Day include Betty Brinn Museum, First Tee, face painting, and more. Plus, roaming entertainment from Mad Science, Sparkling Burn Fire Dancers, Bebop The Balloon Guy, Circus Jenny Stilt Dancing, and others.

Food and beverage options will be available from the following vendors– Bobalou Gourmet Pretzels, Little Sweetie’s Treat Wagon, Sil’s Mini Donuts, and Tots on the Street Food Truck. Free parking is available in Lot G, located south of the Henry Maier Festival Park Mid-Gate, as well as designated bike parking.”

For more info, click here.