Oconomowoc, Wis. — The first annual Ride For Recovery fundraising event takes place this Saturday, September 16th to benefit the Bethany Recovery Center.

The Oconomowoc treatment center opened in 2021. Since then they have offered nine programs and served almost 200 women struggling with addiction, trauma, homelessness and mental health concerns.

Program manager Susan Fischer tells Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News that referrals for women and their newborns come from across the state: “Oftentimes we have women who are pregnant and come deliver their babies here, and then bring their babies back to treatment with them.”

Sponsored by Harley Davidson, the fundraising event features live music, food, games and raffles. The ride starts at 10:15 a.m. at Wisconsin Harley Davidson in Oconomowoc with a route through the Kettle Moraine Forest and stops by the Bethany Recovery Center and Sullivan Saloon. Those who cannot ride are welcome to join the afterparty at Harley Davidson from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bethany Christian Services has rehab centers across the globe, including 78 locations in the United States. The recovery centers offer full-service residential care: one-on-one counseling, group therapy, nutritious meals and recreation time.

“One of the common themes that I hear from the women who have been here is that our recovery center is very very different from many of the other treatment centers that they’ve been in,” said Fischer.

Fischer says the center’s goal for the first Ride For Recovery is to have 200 riders.

Visit https://ride4recovery.org/ for all Ride For Recovery event details and to register.