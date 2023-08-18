LOS ANGELES – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 in a pitchers duel. For the Brewers, Corbin Burnes lasted seven innings with nine strikeouts. Lance Lynn tossed seven shutout innings for the Dodgers.

The Brewers had runners on the corners with nobody out in the sixth, but Tyrone Taylor got caught in a rundown between third base and home plate for the first out. Carlos Santana lined out to Freddie Freeman and Sal Frelick popped out to end the threat.

Caleb Ferguson entered in relief for Los Angeles in the eighth. After conceding a single to Brice Turang, Taylor hit into a double play and Christian Yelich lined out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Joel Payamps took the ball from Burnes. He retired Kike Hernandez on a groundout. The next batter, Austin Barnes hit his first home run of the season to put the Dodgers up 1-0. Mookie Betts followed with a single. Freeman advanced Betts on a groundout, but Payamps struck out David Peralta to keep it a one-run game.

In the top of the ninth, Evan Phillips retired William Contreras and Santana before walking Frelick. He struck out Willy Adames to end the game and complete the sweep.

Ferguson earned his seventh win, Payamps took his third loss and Phillips booked his 18th save of 2023.

The Brewers look to snap the skid tomorrow in Arlington against the Texas Rangers. Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 1.99) takes the hill for the Crew. Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.17) gets the ball for the American League West leading Rangers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.