Rain is likely Monday across southeastern Wisconsin, with the potential for heavy rainfall in portions of the region.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan is set to issue a flood watch for all of southeastern Wisconsin starting Monday morning running into Monday evening.

Rain is expected on Monday, with heavy rainfall and flash flooding possible, particularly in urban and poor drainage areas. Rainfall totals ranging from 1.5 to 4.5 inches are possible, with the highest amounts likely in far southeast Wisconsin. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/F8zrrUuQYq — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) August 13, 2023

The National Weather Service says there is the potential for up to an inch of rain per hour. Total rainfall could reach up to 4.5 inches along the lakeshore, including in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. Totals are expected to be less inland. They add that localized flooding could occur in urban and poorly drained areas.

Beach hazards are set to be issued as well for counties bordering lake Michigan as part of this storm.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to WTMJ and local weather radio for further updates as the system develops.