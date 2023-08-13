At least 20 million households receive monthly discounts on internet services through the Affordable Connectivity Program, and many more are eligible to sign up.

Chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau Alejandro Roark tells Libby Collins on Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News that more Wisconsinites should know about this cost-saving program.

“It’s a government program that helps eligible households get the high-speed internet that they need for work, school, healthcare or to stay connected to family and loved ones,” said Roark.

Eligible households can save $30 each month on a monthly internet service bill. Some may also qualify for a one-time discount of $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

Families of four making an annual income less than $60,000 and individuals making less than $29,000 each year are eligible. Those participating in SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, Federal Housing Assistance or other programs also qualify. A full list of eligibility criteria and the link to enroll can be found at https://www.getinternet.gov/apply?ln=RW5nbGlzaA%3D%3D.

“We really try to make the program accessible to any household that needs some help affording internet,” said Roark.

Roark added that those who sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program can choose their own service and internet plan from a list of thousands of providers in every state.

The ACP Support Center is available to answer questions at (877) 384-2575.