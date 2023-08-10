It’s officially that time of year here in Milwaukee and throughout baseball – Whether you were aware or not – The race for October got underway this week, especially for the Brewers.

As it stands right now, it’s a 3-team race in the division, with the surging Cubs starting to cool off a bit as they have just lost 2 out of 3 in New York, and the Reds, who seemingly can’t find a win in August.

The Brewers just wrapped up a roller coaster of a series with one of the worst teams in baseball – winning 2 out of 3 at home before they head out on a crucial nine-game road trip.

From here on out, get ready, Brewers fans; every game will feel like it matters more and more as the days count down to fall, and that’s a GOOD thing.

Please don’t lose sight of that and what it means to be a contender year in and year out.

As tight as the division race is this season, the Brewers are just one hot streak away from walking away with the NL Central division crown.

Over their last ten games, the Brewers are sitting right at .500 with five wins and five losses.

As frustrating as this season has been at times, and let’s be honest, it has been a roller coaster of a season, ff this team can find a way to dig out of their offensive struggles in the next two weeks, with this pitching, this team could speed off with the race and cruise into another division title.

Each game matters. Each win and each loss are magnified under a scope of criticism.

It doesn’t matter how it happens at this point of the season – a win is a win.