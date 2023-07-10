All lanes are currently blocked on I-94 Eastbound at County Highway F in Waukesha County due to a crash on the ramp from Highway F.

The closure runs between Redford Blvd. and Springdale Road in the city of Waukesha. The current estimated duration of the closure is one hour.

Alternate routes from WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga include leaving I-94 at Highway F and heading south to Bluemound Rd. before getting back on in Goerke’s Corners or heading north to Watertown Rd. and then Barker Rd.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we get it.