MILWAUKEE — A 48-year-old man from Milwaukee has died after being injured by gunfire while driving on Friday morning.

The shooting happened near 69th St. and Carmen Ave. in the Silver Spring neighborhood at 6:50 a.m.

Milwaukee police say a shooter in another vehicle approached the victim and fired several shots into the man’s vehicle, which struck him and caused his vehicle to collide with a parked vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said no one is in custody in connection to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.