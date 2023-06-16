There’s an old saying that Fathers are our first friends, a son’s first hero, and a daughter’s first love.

And, for me, that couldn’t be more true…

Thank you, Dad, for showing me sports is, and always will be, more than just a game.

Thank you, Dad, for letting me stay up late and watch the late Packers Monday Night football games, and those west-coast Brewers games, and convincing mom is was essential I stay up – even on a school night.

Thank you, Dad, for understanding my mistakes, talking me through them, and laughing about them years later.

Thank you, Dad, for instilling in me that Sundays are meant for Church, football, and food.

Thank you, Dad, for teaching me to change my oil, only for me to call you and ask you to do it for me.

Thank you, Dad, for teaching me the importance of baiting a hook, spending our summers at the lake, and the long talks on a boat.

Thank you, Dad, for showing me patience is sometimes the most important trait as a man and, more importantly, as a father.

Thank you, Dad, for picking me up when I failed and keeping me humble when I succeeded.

Thank you, Dad, for being the best father a son could ask for.

And, lastly, thank you, Dad, for always showing me what being a father is all about.

Happy Father’s Day!