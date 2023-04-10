BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A procession from the city of Barron, Wis., to Minnesota was held this morning to transport the two fallen officers. A group of five vehicles led the way to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey, Minn., two of which were carrying the bodies of the fallen officers from the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments.

The procession got underway around 7 a.m. Monday morning. According TMJ4 News reporter, Kaylee Staral, many community members and officers from neighboring police departments were there to pay their respects.

“It was very somber, very quiet and there were a lot of tears,” said Staral. “It looked like people were just there to pay their respects.”

Prior to the procession Monday morning, the Chetek Police Department set up a memorial outside of its headquarters. Staral said the tribute also saw lots of foot traffic and emotions.

“We saw dozens of people come to the memorial on Sunday,” said Staral. “The Chetek Mayor tells me these are very tight knit communities, and everyone knows everyone. There’s just been an outpouring of love and support, both in Chetek and in Cameron.”

Regarding what led up to the shootout that killed the two officers and the involved suspect, information is still very limited. However, Staral said the Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald, is working to update the public as soon as possible.

“The sheriff is hopeful that they will get more information about what happened to the officers, to the suspect by [Monday] afternoon,” said Staral.

This is a developing story. Check back here on WTMJ.com or live on the air.