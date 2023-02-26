New details are developing moments before 5 year old Elijo Gonzalez was killed January 21st, as charges will be pressed against two men who were watching over the boy.

A criminal complaint released by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office shows 59 year old Bryan Jaensch and 35 year old Jose Manuel Gonzalez are each set to be charged with felony neglecting a child as a party to a crime with a consequence of death. The investigation shows Gonzales, Elijo’s father, had two firearms in his bedroom that were not secured. One of those was a loaded .40 caliber pistol he kept under his pillow. Gonzalez failed to secure either firearm with a gun lock, a safe, or any other device before he left for work.

Gonzalez later told investigators later said he realized he forgot to secure the firearms, he texted Jaensch “watch my room ive got a gun in there.” Nothing further was discussed.

A separate criminal complaint details that Jaensch, Gonzalez’s second cousin, was watching Elijo and his 11 year old sister Alleyah. The 11 year old told Jaensch that Elijo was playing with the gun. Indeed, the report details Elijo’s dialogue:

“Look Uncle

Bryan, look (Alleyah) look at what I got.” …Jaensch observed (Elijo) holding defendant Gonzalez’s .40

caliber gun…Jaensch yelled, “you better put that down, that is your dad’s”. (Elijo) put the gun

down on the headboard of the bed. Jaensch got up, grabbed the gun, and placed the gun on

a shelf concealed by a sliding door in the headboard.”

20 minutes later, the 11-year-old noticed Elijo holding the gun again; but instead of getting up again, Jaensch only yelled to put the gun away. Minutes later, Elijo accidentally shot himself in the head. Less than an hour after police were dispatched, Elijo was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital.

Repeatedly after Elijo was shot, Jaensch denied that it was his fault, although he was told to take care of the kids while Jose and the rest of the Gonzalez family was gone.

In an interview with TMJ4 News, Elijo’s aunt, Raquel, and his sister Alleyah will remember Elijo as a typical five-year-old, saying he was funny, loved to make you laugh, and had a smile that could brighten up your day. The family declined to comment on their relationship with Jose and Jaensch in the interview.