Just when you thought winter might be over, snow is being forecasted for the middle part of the week.

Storm Team 4 Meteoroligist Kristen Kirchhaine says snow is expected Tuesday evening into early Wednesday across the northern part of the WTMJ listening area, with ice likely south. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan is predicting between 1-2″ will fall Tuesday night. This could make for a slow commute on Wednesday morning.

A messy variety of precipitation is expected beginning Tuesday night and continuing into Thursday. There may be a break Wednesday morning. Keep up with the forecast! #swiwx pic.twitter.com/6itsE1rSlN — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) February 19, 2023

Kirchhaine says the snow will stop for part of the day Wednesday until a messy mix of freezing rain/snow/sleet enters Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph appear likely Thursday.

Parts of far-west Wisconsin are already under a Winter Weather Advisory as the week begins

