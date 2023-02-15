MADISON, Wis. — On Wednesday night, Governor Tony Evers is holding the Wisconsin State Budget Address in which he unveils his biennial budget proposal for 2023-25 in front of Wisconsin legislators. You can view the full address, which is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CST, via PBS Wisconsin here:

RELATED: Brewers’ Rick Schlesinger says AmFam Field maintenance plan ‘may look different’ than what governor is proposing

All eyes are on Gov. Tony Evers as he proposes ideas for how Wisconsin should allocate its record-setting $7 billion dollar state budget surplus.

Already, the Governor’s Office has released a controversial announcement that this budget will propose allocating $290 million to meet the Milwaukee Brewers’ lease agreement with American Family Field. Otherwise, the state could risk breaking their agreement, clearing the way for the Brewers to leave Wisconsin. This choice has drawn a wide-scale reaction from politicians, business leaders and community members alike.

As previously reported by the Associated Press, the 2023-25 proposal which Gov. Evers will present will likely include a large round of funding for Wisconsin’s public schools, a tax cut for lower and middle-class Wisconsinites, wide-scale initiatives to combat water pollution, child care grants, traffic projects and more.

The incumbent Gov. Evers was re-elected to the top position in Wisconsin last year, edging out Republican competitor Tim Michels by only 3.4% of the votes.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

WINTER STORM WATCH: Much of Southeast Wisconsin braces for mix of snowfall & sleet