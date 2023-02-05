A man is dead after a car ran into a residential home on Milwaukee’s north side on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the reported crash just after 10am near 60th and Melvina. Milwaukee Police say 2 vehicles were traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the first vehicle in line swerved to avoid a turning vehicle near 60th and Capital. That vehicle then lost control and collided with the home.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Fire officials say the house was vacant at the time of the incident.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms the driver of that car, a 23 year old man, was killed on scene as a result of the crash.

Milwaukee Police say they have arrested the driver of the second vehicle, who they are identifying as a 44-year-old, in connection with the crash. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.