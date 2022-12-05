RACINE, Wis. — In recovering large sums of cocaine and other illegal contraband from their home, Racine police investigators gathered enough evidence to arrest a 41-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son for selling narcotics.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, April L. Howe was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 following several controlled purchases of crack cocaine. An investigation led authorities to execute a search warrant at her residence on the 1700-block of Grange Ave in the City of Racine.

There, authorities recovered a variety of controlled substances and paraphernalia including 25.2 grams of cocaine, 25.8 grams of marijuana and a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Racine County authorities detailed each of the following items recovered from the scene:

$690 in cash

227 Acetaminophen/hydrocodone tablets

5.5 ounces of promethazine containing codeine

Five tabs of acid

4.7 grams of psilocybin

Four ounces of liquid flower (THC)

Three tablets of morphine

Three tablets of methylphenidate/hydrochloride

Two tablets of Vyvanse

One tablet of amphetamine

One strip of suboxone

Digital scales, packaging, cell phones and other incriminating evidence

READ: Several pounds of methamphetamines, marijuana seized in Dodge County raid

During the investigation into Howe, authorities developed reason to believe that her son, Kevon L. Hudson, also resided in the home and helped distribute narcotics. He was established as a suspect by the time they raided the home and was subsequently brought into custody.

Two small children were recovered from the home and turned over to the custody of the Racine County Human Services Department (HSD). This was part of the region’s drug endangered children protocol. Their relation to the suspects has not been made public at this stage of the investigation.

Authorities confirmed that Howe was on house arrest at the time of the search and seizure. She was monitored electronically since returning home on bail from several previous drug-related incidents.