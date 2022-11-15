The Bucks had their best start in franchise history at 9-0, but had had a small slide losing three of their last four.

The upcoming schedule certainly grabs attention for the team still tied for the best record in the NBA. The high-flying Cavs visit on Wednesday, then the Bucks hit the road again to Philly for the 76ers.

These are always tough games, regardless who’s healthy and who’s not. Especially so when your starting point guard is on the sideline. Jevon Carter has filled-in well, especially with his 36-point performance against OKC last week.

Holiday has been “the straw that stirs the drink” ever since he arrived in Milwaukee. The Bucks are 97-38 (.718) in games started by Holiday since his arrival.

The team overall since the start of the 2020 season? A .640 winning percentage at 107-60, impact not just on offense … but defense as well, remember Game 5 in Boston last year?

But he’s not alone in the trainer’s room. Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles are still waiting to make their season debuts. Also Grayson Allen and Wesley Matthews are day-to-day with new ailments. Still, it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, health is priority No.1 for the Bucks, especially for the Holiday season.