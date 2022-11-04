GREEN BAY, Wis. – Packers’ offensive woes are no secret. But this may be the week to fix that, according to Mark Tauscher.

Packers see the Lions up next. Detroit is currently one of the worst defensive teams in the league, ranking 31 out of the 32 ballclubs.

With the Packers currently being on a 4-game losing streak after losing to the Bills 27-17 last week, Tausch joins Wisconsin’s Morning News explaining what has to improve to end the dry spell.

“It has to be the Packers offense,” Tausch says. “It has to evolve from what we saw. You’re going to see a ton of Aaron Jones, AJ Dillion. But I also think you’re going to see more big play opportunities down the field because I think Green Bay’s defense took a beating. It’s been getting beat up all week.”

Tausch says he thinks “Aaron Rodgers and this offense is kind of sick and tired of hearing about” how bad their play has been.

“Detroit’s defense is bad,” Tausch says. “So if you’re ever going to have a “get-right” game from an offensive standpoint, this is your week.”

Packers take on the Lions Sunday at 12 p.m. in Detroit. Gameday coverage starts at 9 a.m. on Tundra Trio Radio Network.