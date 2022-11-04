MILWAUKEE – Charges have been filed against former Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who allegedly fraudulently requested military absentee ballots and sent them to Republican State Rep. Janel Brandtjen.

Milwaukee County prosecutors Friday announce the decision to file criminal charges against Kimberly Zapata. She’s being charged with misconduct in public office, a felony and three misdemeanor counts of making a false statement to obtain an absentee ballot.

Zapata faces a total of 4 years behind bars and $13,000 in fines if convicted.

Her first appearance is set for Nov. 28.