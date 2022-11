The Powerball Jackpot has hit $1.5 billion after no one claims Wednesday’s drawing.

It’s currently the third-largest lottery jackpot ever and will likely become the biggest in history if not claimed on Saturday, surpassing the $1.586 billion in 2016. That jackpot was shared among multiple winners.

This will be the 40th week in a row of not drawing a winner. The all-time high is 41 weeks from back in 2021 that sent someone home with a $699.8 million jackpot.