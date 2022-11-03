MILWAUKEE – A Makers Market is coming to downtown Milwaukee from Dec. 9-11 and will be located in the famous Deer District.

According to a press release, about 20 makes are already confirmed for the market. Some makers include BB Cakes, Sassy Beans and Space-Time Coffee. They’ll offer items like knitwear, pastries, artwork, jewelry, etc.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to hold the Milwaukee Makers Market for three consecutive days in Deer District,” Creator of Milwaukee Makers Market Ryan Laessig says. “The location is completely new to the Market, which makes us all the more excited. We’re exposing more of our wonderful small businesses, and that’s what we’re striving for in the end.”

You can stop by: