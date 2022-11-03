MILWAUKEE – Reduced speed limits “are close” to coming to Milwaukee.

Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works says they’re prepping to join a nationwide movement called “Twenty is Plenty” hoping the lowered limits will convince people to slow down in residential neighborhoods.

Milwaukee set aside more than $1 million in COVID relief funds to drop speed limits from 25 to 20 mph. However, the Common Council still needs to approve the request.

This serves as another tool the city hopes will help curb reckless driving. Road construction to mitigate careless driving has already begun in parts of the city and will continue into 2023.