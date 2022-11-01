Election day is Nov. 8 and will decide the fate of Wisconsin’s political future for years to come. Major races include; gubernatorial, U.S. senate, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer.

Ways to vote:

Early voting deadlines vary based on location. In-person voting on Election Day: The general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. but don’t worry, you can still vote after 8 p.m. if you are in line before polls shut down.

What’s new?

No more drop boxes, according to a Supreme Court ruling.

Voters with disabilities have the right to get help returning their absentee ballots. Municipal clerks banned from correcting missing or incomplete addresses on return envelopes.

Redrawn legislative districts in Wisconsin’s redistricting plan could affect which candidates land on on your ballot.

How to register?

You can register to vote by printing, signing and delivering your registration form, along with proof of residence, to your municipal clerk or to your polling place on Election Day. Download and complete a voter registration form. You’ll need proof of residence to register: Wisconsin driver’s license or state-issued ID card, a recent utility bill, pay stub or other document listed on the election commission’s website all suffice.



What to bring with you: