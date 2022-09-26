MILWAUKEE – A 12-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself on Saturday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement that officers were called to the scene near 43rd and West Boehlke Avenue around 1:18 p.m. Saturday.

The boy had gotten ahold of an unlocked firearm and died after the gun “unintentionally discharged,” according to the police department.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested for leaving an unattended firearm. Charges against her are expected to be filed with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

“MPD would like to remind the public to secure your firearm with a gunlock and storage [sic] it out of the reach of children,” police said in a statement.