UPDATE

The January 6th Committee has canceled today’s deposition following Vos’s lawsuit.

Story now updated w/ @SpeakerVos comment. Source says committee canceled deposition after seeing Vos’ suit and conferring with counsel. https://t.co/KEMxALhz61 — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) September 26, 2022

ORIGINAL POST

MADISON- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the January 6th Committee on Saturday.

Vos filed a federal lawsuit attempting to block the subpoena that demands he provide testimony regarding a July 2022 phone call with former President Donald Trump. The subpoena alleges that during that phone call the former President pushed Vos to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election in Wisconsin.

“The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed you have information relevant to its inquiry. Specifically, it has been publicly reported that in July 2022, you received a telephone call from former President Trump in which Mr. Trump asked you to take measures to change the result of the 2020 Presidential election in Wisconsin,” the document read, in part.

In a statement issued this morning, Vos said he was ‘surprised’ to receive the subpoena.

“My conversation with former President Trump took place many months after January 6th and has been about his concerns regarding issues in Wisconsin with the way the 2020 election was handled, a fact that has been publicly documented on numerous occasions in the media,” Vos said.

In the lawsuit, Vos argues that the subpoena violates his legislative immunity.