MILWAUKEE – Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre expects the Green and Gold’s defense to be dominant this upcoming season.

“Green Bay’s defense, barring injury, will be the best defense in the league when it’s all said and done,” Favre told ESPN Milwaukee’s Jen, Gabe, and Chewy on Monday. “Time will tell if that translates to another Super Bowl win. I wouldn’t want to be the first team to play against [the Packers] because of the unknown.”

According to Favre, while he didn’t know that Aaron Rodgers would become an NFL legend, he knew that Rodgers was different from any other QB he’d had contact with from the jump.

“Of all the quarterback that had come and gone or that I had played against over my career until Aaron got there,” Favre says, “I’d never seen one that can equal my arm strength or quick release. And his footwork and mechanics were a lot like mine.”

Favre is unsure if Packers QB Jordan Love will eventually fill the shoes of Rodgers. He says the intangibles are what’s going to determine that.

“It’s hard to judge anything on preseason,” Favre says. “I think that it’s the things that we don’t see that will ultimately determine if he can play or be the leader for a long time.”

The legendary QB spoke on some differences between how the game is played now versus when he was wore a helmet.

“The way they practice, the rule changes,” Favre says. “A lot of things that have changed are for the better.”

Favre says “player safety rule changes” are among the best adaptations the NFL has made. He also admits that offense is the name of the game now and adding another game to the schedule just solidifies that.

“You even look cross-eyed at a quarterback and you get a penalty,” Favre says. “This is the day and age of offenses…To add another game is just putting a cherry on the top. Defense is kind of a thing of the past.”

Favre will join ESPN Milwaukee every Monday morning at 7:30a. The interview will be replayed at 5:15pm on WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.