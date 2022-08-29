There’s no denying it.

The Josh Hader trade absolutely messed with the chemistry and good vibes in the Milwaukee Brewers’ clubhouse.

Now, Hader’s recent performances in San Diego may lead you to believe that David Stearns made the right move.

That may be true in the long term.

But this year, trading one of your all-stars at the deadline when you’re in first place surely didn’t sit well.

There’s no way to measure just how much it changed the team’s collective psyche, but the trade does align with the Brewers’ worst slump of the season.

The good news is that there’s an antidote – youth.

Garrett Mitchell made his MLB debut over the weekend.

His first major league hit promptly followed, and it was a big one, driving in two and giving the Brewers the lead on Sunday.

Mitchell’s youthful exuberance was apparent through his mimicking of Lorenzo Cain’s patented celebration from 2nd base.

He doesn’t know that the Brewers’ clubhouse has been in shambles for 3 weeks.

He doesn’t care.

He just wants to contribute and play baseball.

His elevation to the Major League roster couldn’t have come at a better time.

Mitchell isn’t going to carry the Brewers to the playoffs.

That’s on the stars.

But his presence alone is a reminder that this is supposed to be fun.

It could be just what the doctor ordered to get this team back on track for another Craig-tember to remember.

