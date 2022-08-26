WAUKESHA COUNTY- Darrell Brooks was removed from a courtroom during a pre-trial hearing this morning after a verbal outburst aimed at Judge Jennifer Dorow.

Brooks began shouting at Judge Dorow, who reprimanded him several times and ultimately had sheriff’s deputies remove him from the courtroom this morning.

Friday marked the second day of hearings in which Brooks’ attorney’s asked for his homicide case to be thrown out. Brooks is being charged with six counts of homicide for his role in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in which six people were killed.

They argued that a July 1st search of his jail cell violated attorney-client privilege. Detectives searched Brooks’ jail cell looking for information after he changed his plea to not guilty by reason of mental defect.

Judge Dorow ultimately refused the defense’s motion to throw the case out and it is still scheduled to begin in October.