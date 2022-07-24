BRISTOL, WI- A 14-year-old boy has drown after going missing at Happy Acres Kampground in Bristol.

The boy’s mom reaching out to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday around 5pm, stating that she last saw her son near a pond in the area.

Officials searched for the teen Saturday and later resumed Sunday morning.

The boy was found in the pond using sonar technology around 8:00am.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner was called to the scene and pronounced the boy dead.

The teens identity has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.