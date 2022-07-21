There are events that happen in life, that prove just how strong a family connection can be.

Germantown native Sabina Mrzyglod is an avid swimmer and will soon be a college freshman at Georgia Tech this fall.

Little did she know that when she got accepted to the southern school, there was a bigger family connection to the college than she once thought.

Sabina’s mom, Renee Mrzyglod, knew that her father was a swimmer but didn’t know all the details.

“I knew he swam in college but he didn’t talk much about specifics and he went to Georgia Tech. He also went to Northwestern and Michigan State. So, I didn’t really know which one he swam at,” said Mrzyglod.

Her daughter, Sabina, started looking at colleges during the pandemic via Zoom and really connected with Georgia Tech. Little did she know that’s where her grandfather, decades before, went to swim. She also found out that they swim similar events.

“So we swim the 100 butterfly, which is one of the events I committed to that he also swam. Kind of a coincidence, I also swim freestyle. But both of those events he kind of both swam,” said Sabina.

Sabina says it’s amazing how the interest in swimming skipped a generation.

