There’s now a new national tool to help in the case of a mental health emergency.

A new 3-digit number, 9-8-8, was recently rolled out. It provides a 9-1-1 like service for people reaching out in a mental health crisis.

U-W Madison clinical professor in the School of Human Ecology Dr. Christine Whelan says this number will reduce the stigma attached to mental health care.

“This an incredibly important and frankly long overdue and much awaited necessary tool in the fight against suicide and to really raise awareness about mental health. So, when we break an arm or have a physical emergency, we might call 9-1-1, and now to have 9-8-8 for a mental health emergency is really finally sending the right message,” said Whelan.

