MILWAUKEE- The August 2nd firework show doesn’t have quite the ring of July 4th firework show, but never-the-less, the City of Milwaukee has chosen that date to put on its annual park shows.

The City was forced to reschedule the annual July 4th celebration because of severe weather that night.

The fireworks will begin on Aug. 2 at 9:15 p.m. at the same parks the fireworks were originally scheduled for:

Alcott Park

Gordon Park (Due to ongoing construction along N. Humboldt Blvd., parking will be available at Riverside High School’s parking lot for the evening fireworks display.

Humboldt Park

Jackson Park

Lake Park

Lincoln Park

Mitchell Park

Noyes Park

Washington Park

Wilson Park

National Night Out is also on Aug. 2 but the city says that will not interfere with the fireworks displays.