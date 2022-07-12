MILWAUKEE- Josh Hader will not be traveling to Los Angeles next week to participate in the All-Star game.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reporting that Hader will not participate in next weeks festivities due to ‘family responsibilities’.

According to the Brewers, Josh Hader has NOT been placed on the bereavement list. But it’s true he will not participate in the All-Star Game due to family responsibilities, the club says. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 12, 2022

Hader and his wife Maria welcomed their new baby, Lucas Alexander Hader, last month. Hader stepped away from the Brewers for a few games in May after Maria suffered from complications with her pregnancy.

The Brewers have since started stumping for reliever Devin Williams to take Hader’s place on the NL All-Star roster.