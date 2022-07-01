WISCONSIN- The 397th confirmed monkeypox case in the US is also Wisconsin’s first.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the case was confirmed this week in Dane County. The DHS says the patient is currently isolating and there is little risk to the general public.

“The number of monkeypox cases continues to rise in the U.S., so it is not a surprise that monkeypox has now been detected in Wisconsin,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “While it’s likely that additional cases will be found among Wisconsinites, we are relieved that this disease does not spread easily from person to person.”

The CDC says monkeypox is generally spread through close, sustained, physical contact with others who are infected with the virus.