MILWAUKEE- Gun violence has claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirming that the child was killed in a shooting near 20th and Juneau around 6 o’clock this morning.

Child was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital. https://t.co/I65uckrInw — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 1, 2022

Milwaukee Police say the boy grabbed an unlocked and unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself. A 28-year-old woman has been arrested. Charges are pending.

Gun violence has hit historic highs in Milwaukee this year. As of June 26th, the Medical Examiner says it’s on pace to respond to 280 homicides this year, a 115% increase since 2019. According to the Journal Sentinel’s homicide tracker, gun deaths make up 91% of all homicides recorded this year.