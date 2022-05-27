UPDATE: Parents are now making their way to be reunited with their children.

Parents are now walking single file to Slinger Middle School with ID’s in hand. They’ll be reunited with their kids after waiting all afternoon. @620wtmj https://t.co/KKgm2wnkUR pic.twitter.com/GyrJeoYUVP — Alex Crowe (@AlexCrowe38) May 27, 2022

SLINGER, WI- The Washington County Sheriff’s office confirms that Slinger Middle School was put on lockdown as it investigated a report of a student with a gun.

It turns out there was no gun. In a letter to parents, the district explained it may have been a student making a joke. No injuries were reported.

Slinger Schools sent a letter to parents: “A student at the middle school yelled they had a gun. We believe this may have been a case of a foolish statement coming from a possibly joking manner” — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) May 27, 2022

In an interview with TMJ4’s Stephanie Haines, Slinger Police Chief Dean Schmidt said police determined that in a group of students, one of the students made the joke in passing. The school went into lockdown and the student in question is with authorities. The student later admitted to authorities that it was a hoax. The grade level and identity of the student are still unknown.

Schmidt said “Honestly, I’m irritated with it because it was foolish statement to make based on what’s been going on in the last week and a half, and we will be looking at whether or not we can file some charges depending on how old the student is. But there will be some school consequences as well, I’m sure.”

Law enforcement will give parents clearance to come and get their students shortly. Parents are told to meet at the staging area at Kettle Moraine Bowl.