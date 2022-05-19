MENOMONEE FALLS- Harley Davidson is halting production at its Menomonee Falls plant for at least the next two weeks.

The company citing the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” regarding “a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier’s component part,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s stock closed Wednesday at $35.73 but dropped just over 7% at the opening bell to $33.22.

Harley-Davidson has manufacturing facilities in five global locations including two in Wisconsin in Menomonee Falls and Tomahawk. It also has a vehicle operations plant in York, Pennsylvania, and assembly plants in Brazil and Thailand.

The production suspension affects all motorcycle models outside of the company’s electric Livewire bike.