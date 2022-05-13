Looking for a yummy snack, quick breakfast or dessert? Search no further than these easy, no bake treats that consist of only 4 ingredients.
INGREDIENTS:
-3 cups Cheerios
-3/4 cup of peanut butter (creamy)
-1/2 cup honey
-1/2 cup of mini-chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS:
-Line an 8×8 pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil
-Heat peanut butter and honey in a sauce pan over medium heat… stir until melted.
-Remove from heat and begin stirring in the Cheerios.
-Place the mixture into the 8×8 pan and press into place.
-Spread mini-chocolate chips on top
-Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before cutting.
-Store leftovers in the fridge, covered.