Food and Drug Adminsitration announced that it’s restricting authorized use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after researchers find that people were developing rare and severe blood clots.

According to a FDA’s press release, the J&J vaccine is possibly responsible for people contracting thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets.

Only adults over the age of 18 years old who cannot medically receive any other vaccine are allowed to take the J&J vaccine.