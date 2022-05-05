I’ve spoken on this platform before about how grading wins is an exercise in futility.

What’s the point?

Whether it’s a dominant win, or an overtime or extra innings squeaker, the result is all that matters – especially in the post-season.

The same theory applies for losses.

In Sunday’s 109-86 loss to the Celtics in the eastern conference semifinals, the Bucks were historically bad from three-point range, making just three of eighteen.

In the Celtics loss to the Bucks in game one, Boston made just ten two-point field goals. How is that even possible?

The results of game-one of the eastern conference semifinals did not affect the way I viewed game-two. The results of game-wo will not affect the way I view game-three.

It’s the playoffs. Real defense is being played. Momentum is fleeting and the transitive property does not exist.

