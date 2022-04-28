MILWAUKEE- Dwyane Wade is returning to the place his legend began. Wade is set to be Marquette’s undergraduate Commencement speaker for the 2022 graduating class.

“Through his voice and his actions, Dwyane Wade has done what Marquette University asks of all of its students and alumni: to Be The Difference,” Marquette President Michael R. Lovell said. “He is a credit to the transformational experience our university offers its students and, in turn, has been a great source of excitement and pride to the Marquette community. We are delighted to once again welcome Dwyane back to Milwaukee to deliver an inspiring address and offer an appropriately thrilling send-off to our graduates.”

Wade attended Marquette from 2000-2003 and was selected as the #5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. During his time at Marquette he led the Golden Eagles to the 2003 NCAA Final 4 and had his jersey retired by the University in 2007.

Wade played a majority of his 16 year NBA career with the Miami Heat where he won 3 NBA Titles, including the 2006 Finals MVP Award. Wade was also a 13 time NBA All-Star, 2x All NBA First Team selection and the 2009 league scoring champion. Wade had his jersey retired by the Heat after he retired in 2019.

During, and following, his NBA career, Wade has also been involved in several business dealings including Li-Ning, MISSION, Budweiser, BallerTV, and Wade Cellars. He also recently joined the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake ownership groups.

Wade’s support of Marquette University includes the Boys and Girls Clubs Youth of the Year program and Marquette’s Hartman Literacy and Learning Center where he established the Live to Dream Summer Reading Program, which supports Milwaukee’s schoolchildren by helping them maintain or improve their reading skills over the summer.

Wade’s commencement address will be held on Sunday, May 22nd at 9a.m. As part of the university’s Commencement ceremonies, Wade will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.