MILWAUKEE – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Jefferson and Waukesha counties.

The advisory starts at 4:00 a.m. Thursday and is scheduled to last until 12:00 p.m.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to western Sheboygan County, and 1 to 3 inches are expected elsewhere.

The National Weather Service says “plan on slippery road conditions with accumulation snow and slush. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.”

